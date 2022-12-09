Cong demands white paper on demonetisation in LS

New Delhi, Dec 9 Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday sought a white paper on demonetisation, while calling it a 'failed' decision on part of the central government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said that the government had taken the decision without thinking and the very basis of the decision was illogical.

He said that there was a 72 per cent increase in the circulation of currency notes, adding that black money had not stopped and its circulation continued.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey intervened him by saying that the Congress was supporting terrorism and illegal migrants from Bangladesh, that is why it was opposed to the note ban.

