Cong MP questions delay in appointing new CDS

New Delhi, April 21 Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday questioned the delay in appointment a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat in an air crash.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 armed personnel were killed in a chopper crash on December 8, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari said: "It has been over 4 months now that CDS Gen Bipin Rawat died in the most unfortunate & tragic circumstances. Wonder when Govt is going to appoint his successor? Why the delay ? Isn't there an institutionalised process with regard to this appointment? "

The delay in the appointment is for un known reasons and this week the government appointed new army chief.

Army Vice Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been appointed as Chief of the Army Staff with incumbent Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, seen as the frontrunner for the Chief of Defence Staff's post, is due to retire by the end of this month.

Lt. Gen. Pande became the senior most after a few top officers retired in last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army's training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

A few other senior most leaders had retired by January end. Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty and Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi retired on January 31.

This March end, there were also rejing in the force. Lt Gen S.S. Mahal assumed command of ARTRAC at Shimla after Lt Gen Raj Shukla hung his boots.

Lt Gen C. Bansi Ponnappa took charge of Adjutant General of the Army. Lt Gen JP Mathews took over as the General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat area.

