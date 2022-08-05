Cong MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Aug 5 Congress parliamentar began their protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan over the rising figures of inflation and unemployment in the country.

To register their protest, all the Congress MPs came inside the Parliament House wearing black coloured clothes.

Rahul Gandhi, who usually wears a white kurta, has this time worn a black shirt.

Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi was seen leading the protest march. She was also wearing black to register her protest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor