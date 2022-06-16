Cong MPs meet LS Speaker, complain about Delhi Police

New Delhi, June 16 A Congress delegation of MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday morning and complained against alleged high-handedness of Delhi Police.

Chowdhury while speaking to the media after the meeting said, "We have informed the Speaker about the manner in which we have been subjected to violence and atrocities. The Speaker listened to us. We told him about Delhi Police officers who barged into the Congress office and attacked our workers in a pre-planned manner."

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint at a local police station against the Delhi Police officials who manhandled the partymen during Wednesday's protest.

The complaint was lodged at the Tughlak Road Police Station in the New Delhi district of the national capital.

A delegation of senior leaders, including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met with the ACP and Station House Officer (SHO) and presented a detailed written complaint highlighting the alleged illegal actions of the Delhi Police officials in allegedly entering party HQ and attacking workers.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party had alleged that Delhi Police personnel entered the premises of the party headquarters and baton-charged the workers.

Denying all such allegations, the Delhi Police said that it is untrue and false news and no such incident took place.

"There was a minor fracas outside the Congress headquarters when some people who came outside on the road threw barricades at the police. Police lathi charging or barging inside AICC HQ is utterly wrong. No such thing happened," Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order Division, Sagar Preet Hooda said.

