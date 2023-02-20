Cong playing with Sikh sentiments by making Tytler AICC member: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 20 Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said on Monday that the Congress is once again paying with the sentiments of the Sikh community by including Jagdish Tytler, accused in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, in its list of 61 members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to the media at the Delhi BJP office, Khurana said that it appears as if the Congress and the Gandhi family derive pleasure by hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community repeatedly or else why would they give a man accused of spreading hatred during the anti-Sikh massacre a responsible position in the party.

It would not be wrong to say that people like Tytler who spread hatred, violate laws and indulge in genocide form the backbone of the Congress, said Khurana.

He also said that people like Tytler have wronged the nation but the Congress is still trying to protect them.

If the Gandhi family has any respect for Sikh sentiments, they should immediately expel Tytler from the party.

