Cong polls: Karti Chidambaram raises concern over electoral rolls

New Delhi, Aug 31 After Manish Tewari, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram too has raised concern over the manner in which the presidential poll in the party is being held.

Underlining the need of a well-defined electoral college, he said any ad hoc electoral college is meaningless.

In a tweet on Wednesday he said: "Every election needs a well defined & clear electoral college. The process of forming the electoral college must also be clear, well defined & transparent. An ad hoc electoral college is no electoral college."

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari too has raised doubts over the electoral rolls ahead of the party's presidential poll saying it should be made public to ensure a free and fair election process.

Tewari was reacting to veteran party leader Madhusudan Mistry's remark that party members wishing to contest can get access to the list in PCC offices as the list of electors has not been made public.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said: "With great respect @MD_Mistry ji How can there be a fair & free election without a publicly available electoral roll ? Essence of a fair & free process is that names & addresses of electors must be published on @INCIndia website in a transparent manner."

Tewari said that as per media reports, the list is not made public but if party members want to check, they can check at the PCC office.

He said that the entire list of electors should be made available on the Congress website.

"How can someone consider running if he/she does not know who electors are? If someone has to file his/her nomination & gets it proposed by 10 Congre'sperson's as is requirement CEA can reject it saying they are not valid electors," he said.

