Cong questions withdrawal of BOB's auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow

New Delhi, Aug 21 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday taunted the BJP government at the Centre over withdrawal of bank notice to e-auction actor- turned-politician Sunny Deol's Juhu residence saying "wonder who triggered these technical reasons".

Taking to his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the party's general secretary stated, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank."

"This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'.

Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" the Congress Rajya Sabha

MP said.

Sunny Deol is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur Parliamentary

constituency.

The remarks from the Congress leaders comes after the Central government-owned mortgage lender, Bank of Baroda (BOB) laden with Rs 34,832.16 crore of gross non performing loans as on June 30, decided to withdraw its decision to auction actor

Sunny Deol’s Mumbai property over a debt of Rs 56 crore and interest on that.

The decision comes a day after the bank advertised about e-auctioning of the actor’s property.

A newspaper advertisement on Monday said that "the sale notice I respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol alias Mr. Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to Technical Reasons” and listed the description of the property.

On Sunday, in the newspaper advertisement, that has been widely circulated

in the social media, BOB said the borrower, Sunny Deol, owed the bank about

Rs 55.99 crore plus interest and cost from December 26, 2022 onwards less

recovery upto date.

Whether the bank misspelt the actor’s name as 'Ajay Sing Deol' instead of

'Ajay Singh Deol' is yet to be ascertained.

