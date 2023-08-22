Cong slams anti-people policies for skyrocketing inflation, says entire focus on saving PM Modi's image

New Delhi, Aug 22 The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP-led government at the Centre over inflation saying it is skyrocketing due to anti-people policies.

Taking a jibe at the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet in Hindi said, "Inflation is skyrocketing due to the anti-people policies of the Modi government. The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables, flour, rice, pulses are increasing continuously. The plate has become costlier by 28 per cent in 1.5 months."

Slamming the government, he said: "On one hand inflation is increasing, while on the other hand farmers are not getting the right price for their produce. The promise of MSP has not been fulfilled till date. Farmers are forced to sell grains at low prices, but as soon as agricultural products reach the warehouses of capitalists, their prices suddenly increase. Asia's biggest onion market in Nashik is shut due to 40 per cent hike in export duty on onions."

"The public has also now understood that this government's entire focus is only on saving the image of the Prime Minister and benefiting its capitalist friends," Ramesh added.

He also attached a news report along with his tweet.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the inflation and has also slammed the Centre over skyrocketing prices of several vegetables, including tomatoes.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi had visited Azadpur Mandi, Asia's biggest wholesale market of vegetables and fruits, earlier this month and interacted with the vendors and labourers working there.

