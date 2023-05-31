Cong targets BJP after it shares video of Khalistan supporters heckling Rahul at US event

New Delhi, May 31 The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP after it posted the video of heckling of former party chief Rahul Gandhi during his interaction programme with the Indian diaspora in US.

The two parties traded barbs after BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's programme from San Francisco where the members of the Sikh For Justice raised slogans in support of Khalistan and also targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took place after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Malviya in the tweet said, "Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America… Such a fire of hatred was lit, which has not been extinguished till now."

Countering Amit Malviya, the Congress shot back asking him why he was supporting Khalistan to oppose Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Amit Malviya, why are you supporting those who support Khalistan to oppose Rahul Gandhi? Why do you have the desire to break India? By the way, if we had listened further, we would have seen how the people gave the answer to those desirous of Khalistan by raising slogans of 'Bharat Jodo'. Once you also take the tricolour in your hand and say loudly 'Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo'."

