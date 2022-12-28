Cong writes to Shah, alleges Delhi Police failed to provide appropriate security to Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 28 The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police failed to provide security to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on December 24.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a letter to Home Minister said, "The security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi Police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ Security."

He said the situation was so severe that the Congress workers and the Bharat Yatris walking along with Shri Rahul Gandhi had to form the perimeter. At the same time, the Delhi Police remained as mute spectators.

"Furthermore, to harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Moreover, we filed an FIR dated 23rd December 2022 at Sohna City Police Station Haryana regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra's containers in Haryana," he alleged.

He said that according to Article 19 of the Constitution, every citizen has a Constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India. "

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country.

"The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders. The Congress Party's two Prime Ministers Smt. Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress's entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013," he added.

He urged that Bharat Jodo Yatra was slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2023 and demanded that immediate steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

