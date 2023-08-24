Congress appoints Ranjita Ranjan, 3 others as coordinators for Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 24 Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress on Thursday announced the appointment of coordinators, with party MP Ranjita Ranjan and three others as its members.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Coordinators for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections-2023, with immediate effect.

Besides Ranjan, Kharge named former minister Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, party MLA Kiran Choudhry and former MP Shamsher Singh Dullo as its members.

Venugopal said that the Congress President has also approved the proposal of attaching BP Singh (Secretary, AICC) and Rajendra Singh Kumpavat (former PRO, Rajasthan) with Madhusudan Mistry, Senior Election Observer, till the conclusion of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Ahead of the high-octane assembly election in the desert state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had already announced a series of pro-people schemes. The Congress this year is hoping to reverse the trend of the alternate party government in the state.

While the BJP is also looking to make a comeback in the state, several of the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had toured Rajasthan.

