Congress believes in democracy, unaffected by defeat or victory: Mallikarjun Kharge

After the poll routs in five states in the just-concluded Assembly elections, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress believes in democracy and is not affected by defeat or victory.

"Political parties keep getting weaker and stronger in a democracy. Congress is not affected by victory or defeat. It doesn't engage in vote bank politics, and also doesn't abandon the core ideology of the party," said Kharge. He was responding to a question, whether, for the first time in the history of Congress, the party is facing an existential challenge faced with the rise of the Modi-Shah leadership.

He further said that the BJP is a "dictatorial party" and democracy cannot be guarded by despotic ideology. "The BJP was once a party with only two MPs. The BJP is now a dictatorial party," he added.

Kharge said that the BJP resorted to politics of polarization to move forward including embarking on a campaign leading to the demolition of Babri Masjid, while Congress cannot give up its core ideology.

"For the establishment of democracy, former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru formed the government in the country by taking opposition leaders as well as non-ideological people along. That's why the party wants to take everyone along to keep democracy alive. But what the present BJP government and the Sangh are doing is not in the interest of the country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

