Congress continues sit-in at ED office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 14 For a second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Congress staged a sit-in at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) regional office here against questioning of its leader Rahul Gandhi by the central agency in the National Herald case.

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, several Congress leaders and workers sat on the protest in front of ED office in Basheerbagh in the heart of the city.

Wearing black scarves, the protestors raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the summons issued by the ED to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

As the ED continued questioning Rahul Gandhi in Delhi for a second consecutive day, the party continued its protest here to show solidarity with him. Revanth Reddy said they would continue their fight against the injustice towards Gandhi family by the BJP government.

The sit-in is likely to continue till the ED completes the questioning of Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC had on Monday organised a massive rally from Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in response to the call given by the party's central leadership to organise the protest till Rahul Gandhi comes out of ED office.

The protestors demanded that the ED immediately withdraw the summons issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy said there was no case against the top leaders of the party but the BJP government at the Centre was trying to target them as it feared defeat in 2024 elections.

The TPCC chief said since both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were fearless in their attacks on the Modi government for its anti-people policies, the government was looking to frame them in false cases.

