Congress demands dismissal of Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa after contractor's mysterious death

Amid the row over the mysterious death of a contractor in Udupi, Congress on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa against whom the deceased had levelled corruption allegations.

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. Patil had recently accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.

"We heard about the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor from Udupi. Everyone knows it is a murder. He died over corruption allegations. FIR must be filed against Eshwarappa. He must be arrested under IPC section 302," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told mediapersons here.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the Karnataka cabinet.

"KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for his (Santosh Patil's) death. He should be sacked from the Karnataka cabinet. Bommai as a Chief Minister has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet. Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death. He must be arrested. The entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man," said Siddaramaiah.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said if Eshwarappa is not arrested, the party will gherao the Chief Minister's residence.

"BJP worker Santosh Patil was not spared after he levelled corruption charges against KS Eshwarappa. I am told he named the minister in his suicide note. Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay or else, we will have to gherao CM house and demand his resignation too," Surjewala told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured a fair probe into the case.

"Action will be taken based on the primary report of the incident. The truth will definitely come out. Police will probe the matter independently without any interference," Bommai told mediapersons.

( With inputs from ANI )

