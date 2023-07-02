Congress demands resignation of the Manipur CM; asks PM to break his silence

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the law and order situation in the conflict-ridden state and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the situation in Manipur.

"From the Congress party, we demand that the resignation of the CM of Manipur should be taken as soon as possible," Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah also visited strife-torn Manipur, but, "no positive effect was seen from it".

"The PM is silent for the last sixty days and we are repeatedly demanding that the Prime Minister should break his silence..", Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, said.

The CM has come under repeated attack from the opposition, particularly the Congress since violence broke out on May 3 in the BJP-ruled state.

Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence for nearly two months. Congress and some groups in the state have demanded Biren Singh's resignation.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday said he will not resign from his post "at this crucial juncture" amid the growing calls for his resignation.

Amit Shah's four-day visit to the state was followed by an all-party meeting chaired by him in June to restore peace in the state.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State nearly two months ago on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

This comes a day after the Congress Parliamentary Party, strategy group meeting, held on Saturday asked the PM, among other things to break his silence on the issue.

On the Uniform Civil Code, the Congress leader said, the party had already made its stand clear on June 15. He said, "Since nothing new had come during the last 15 days on the matter, the party had nothing to add to it as of now."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has called a meeting on the UCC on July 3 during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

