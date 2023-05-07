"Congress divided brothers, made states fight among themselves": PM Modi in Karnataka

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 : Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accused them of "inciting riots, making states fight among themselves, and insulting the pride and culture of Karnataka."

He also said that the people of the state will never forget Congress for "insulting" the pride and culture of the state.

Addressing a rally in Mysuru, PM Modi said, "Karnataka is like a mother to every Kannadiga, and it has been termed Bharat Mata's daughter. I can understand the feeling of every Kannadiga. An insult to this emotion is an insult to the pride and culture of Karnataka. Congress has a history of dividing brothers, making states fight among themselves, and leaving no stone unturned in inciting communal violence".

"And whenever they have done so, the people of India have come together to defeat them. So, for getting political oxygen, they want to come to power in Karnataka at any cost. People of Karnataka will not forgive this sin of Congress," he said.

He slammed the Congress party over the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan given by former PM Indira Gandhi.

"Today, Congress is distributing false guarantees. They should tell what happened to their 'Garibi Hatao' guarantee that was given by them around five decades ago. Their biggest guarantee given by their top leader has itself become the biggest fraud. All the claims of Congress are a bundle of lies. That's why they failed to remove poverty from the state," he further said.

PM Modi added, "Today, every Indian is amazed looking at the Vande Bharat trains, the transformation of the railway stations, and the construction of airports. People are wondering from where the money is coming for all this infrastructure, from where does Modi brings all this money. I would like to say that all this money belongs to you only. During Congress, this money was taken by the Congress leaders, but I am bringing it to your service."

The Prime Minister said that in the last nine years, India has come out of being a 'Fragile Five' economy to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

"During this time, India made new records in exports and FDI. But Karnataka was not able to take advantage of this when Congress and JDS government ruled the state. Today, everyone is amazed looking at India's development. There was a time when, if one rupee came, 85 paisa went into Congress leaders' pockets. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself accepted the fact of 85 per cent commission," PM Modi said.

He further added that for Karnataka, the election is about creating a new history and making Karnataka the number 1 state in the country.

"For Karnataka, this election is about creating a new history. This election is about making Karnataka the number one state in the country. And, I am happy that the people of the state have reposed faith in BJP's double-engine government. Today, every corner of the state including Mysuru, only slogan can be heard, 'Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara'!" PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also addressed a rally in Shivamogga, during the last phase of the campaigning for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor