Congress doesn't look outside Gandhi family: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a dig at Congress over their Assembly Poll debacle and said that the party does not look outside the Gandhi family.

Speaking to reporters here today, Thakur said, "Congress does not look outside the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi took charge but did not get any seats in West Bengal. Priyanka Gandhi took charge of Uttar Pradesh but lost deposits and won only two seats. Now again Sonia Gandhi has taken command of the party..."

Further slamming the Gandhi leadership in the party, the Union Minister said that the questions of what is happening in the Congress and whether they will limit themself to just one family have remained unchanged over years.

"Congress does not have the answer to its own mystery," he said while referring to the questions raised by the party over rising inflation.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for "unity at all levels" of the organisation at a meeting of party MPs in which she spoke about the party's "shocking and painful" defeats in the recent elections even as she slammed the government for targeting the Opposition and "spreading maximum fear and intimidation".

Thakur also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remark that India's economic condition is even worse than the neighbouring island nation Sri Lanka which is facing an economic crisis presently.

"If you look at the present situation of the world and our neighbouring countries, you will understand that India has chosen its leadership rightly due to which the country is developing," he said.

Exemplifying Centre's nationwide COVID vaccination drive, Thakur said, "Even during the time of (COVID) pandemic, Centre tried to save and grow the economy of the country. We have provided free food grains for a long time. Vaccines have been administered to over 80 crore poor people for free. All this has happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

Notably, with the thirteenth revision in the fuel prices in fifteen days, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by 80 paise each on Tuesday.

With this, the total increase in fuel rates is now Rs 9.20 per litre.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost Rs 104.61 and Rs 95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at Rs 103.92, increased by 85 paise.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor