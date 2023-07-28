Congress ends suspension of three Jharkhand MLAs

Ranchi, July 28 The Congress on Friday ended the suspension of three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah last year.

The suspended MLAs are Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal.

Party state president Rajesh Thakur and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir made the announcement.

The MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal police, while they were travelling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah with around Rs 48 lakh in cash on July 30 last year

Congress MLA Anup Singh had filed a case against the three legislators at Argora police station on charges of conspiracy to topple Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led coalition government.

The party had also constituted a committee to investigate the matter.Later, the three MLAs got bail from the Calcutta High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor