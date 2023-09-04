Congress first newly constituted CWC meeting to be held on Sep 16 in Telangana

New Delhi, Sep 4 Eyeing on Telangana's Assemvly polls scheduled later this year, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will convene the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), party's highest decision making body, in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Congress will also hold a public meeting to launch the five guarantees for the state and to release a chargesheet against the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state on September 17.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, "As approved by the Congress President, the first meeting of the newly constituted CWC will be held on 16 September in Hyderabad."

He said that there will be an extended meeting of the CWC on September 17, which will be attended by all the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and the CLP Leaders.

"In the evening there shall be a massive public rally nearby Hyderabad, where the party shall launch the five guarantees for the upcoming assembly elections of Telangana. Congress President Kharge, Chairperson-CPP Sonia Gandhi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party shall attend this massive Public Rally," Venugopal said.

He also said that after the public meeting, the Congress President shall flag off the cavalcade of CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP Leaders who shall visit each of the 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana, for a night stay on September 17 and participate in the party programs on September 18 in the respective assembly segments allotted to each of them.

He said that the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP Leaders shall interact with local leaders or workers and stay in the house of any Congress worker on the Sunday night.

Venugopal said that on September 18, the CWC Members, PCC Presidents and CLP leaders shall attend the scheduled programs in their respective assigned assemblies in morning in a workers meeting and then participate in door to door distribution of five guarantees and chargesheet against the BRS government.

He said that on September 18 the party will have a community lunch with influencers and in evening Bharat Jodo March to Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar or Komaram Bheem statue.

Venugopal also said that last year September 7 was a great day for Congress as Rahul Gandhi undertook Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the longest padyatra ever in political history of India.

"For 136 days the yatra covered 4,000 km in 12 states and 2 union Territories, 75 districts, 76 Lok Sabha constituencies were touched. Rahul Gandhi exchanged views with crore of people in hundreds of group interactions, 275 planned walking meeting and hundreds of small meetings. The yatra discussed several issues inflation, unemployment, China issue," he said.

He said that the yatra has given electrifying boost to our cadres and it has also boosted those who are trying to value constitution and democracy.

"Yatra is one of the reason why we won in Karnataka assemvly election," Venugopal said, adding that it is the effect of the yatra that the political atmosphere is also showing changes.

He said that the party is launching a Bharat Jodo Yatra in 722 districts on September 7 between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. which will led by MPs, MLAs, ex Ministers, CWC members after that a meeting will be followed.

He also said that a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting is scheduled to take place on September 5 at 5 p.m. for September 18 to 22 Parliament's Session to discuss strategy for Parliament session.

To a question about former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila meeting CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and about her plans to join the Congress, Venugopal said, "It was a very cordial meeting."

When asked about the BJP targeting the Congress over the comments of DMK's Udaynidhi Stalin's controversial statement that "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona", he said, "On Sanatana Dharma, our view is clear. Sarva Dharma Sambhaw is Congress view. Every political party has freedom to tell their views."

