Congress' Goa candidates take anti-defection oath in Rahul's presence

Panaji, Feb 4 All candidates from the Congress-Goa Forward alliance in Goa on Friday took oath on the Constitution to not defect or resign from the party in the course of their five-year term as legislators, if elected.

The oath was administered in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where elections are scheduled to be held on February 14.

"Many politic have used the Congress party ticket to become MLAs and then quit. This will re-affirm the faith of the people of Goa about the Congress and that its legislators would not quit after being elected," Congress candidate from the Panaji Assembly constituency Elvis Gomes told reporters after taking the oath.

Last month, all Congress candidates had taken similar oaths in places of religious worship, like temples, chapel and a dargah, against defection.

As many as 15 out of the 17 Congress MLAs who were elected to the Assembly in the 2017 polls had quit the party, forcing the Congress to make a public display of its candidate's faith in the party.

Earlier this week, Aam Aadmi Party candidates signed affidavits in the presence of the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which they have promised not to defect after getting elected.

