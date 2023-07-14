Congress hopeful that Kejriwal, Mamata will attend second opposition meet in Bengaluru

New Delhi, July 14 With just four days left for the second crucial meeting of the like minded parties in Bengaluru, the Congress is hopeful that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will attend it.

According to party sources, Congress is hopeful that Kejriwal, who has earlier locked horns over the issue of Centre's ordinance with the party, is likely to attend the meeting in Bengaluru.

A source said that the Congress feels that bringing all the parties is need of the hour and thus, it is likely to also decide its stand over the Centre's ordinance soon ahead of the the Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

The AAP, during the first meeting of the opposition parties in Patna on June 23, had asked Congress to clear its stand over the ordinance. It had also issued a statement saying that Congress hesitation and refusal to act as a team player on an important issue would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes the party.

"Until the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant," the AAP statement added.

Meanwhile, the party source also said that Banerjee will also be attending the meeting in Bengaluru. The Congress and the Trinamool have sparred in West Bengal during the panchayat polls.

The second opposition meeting will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. The meeting this time will be attended by 24 parties and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also in attendance.

The Congress is trying to bring the like-minded parties together ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA.

