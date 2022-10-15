Congress' job is to create quarrels among people: Amit Shah in Himachal

In the run-up to the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched an attack on Congress saying that the party's job is to create quarrels among people.

Shah launched the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign song 'Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP sarkar' at a public rally in Sirmaur on Saturday.

Addressing the rally, Shah said, "Himachal Pradesh is going to set a new custom that is 'ek baar BJP, baar baar BJP'. In Uttarakhand, Congressmen used to talk about the change of rule in alternative terms. But such customs were not followed and the BJP government was formed with a two-thirds majority."

Shah congratulated the Hati community of Himachal for getting the ST status.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the Hati community's struggle of 55 years for Tribal status. He understands their pain and he proudly says 'Himachal is mine' as he has an attachment to the people of the state."

He said BJP will return to power with a two-third majority in Himachal Pradesh.

Attacking Congress, He said, "Congress cannot sit in peace without creating enmity among the people. Congress's job is to create quarrels between people and to ignite fires. But PM Modi works for development. Now if the Hati community has been given tribal status, then they conspire to instigate Dalits and people from scheduled castes that their rights will be gone. But there is no need to be afraid, I have protected all Dalit society."

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and other state BJP leaders were present at the occasion.

Exuding confidence in BJP's coming back to power in the state, Thakur said, "The introduction of a modern train like Vande Bharat was no less than a dream for us. This has been accomplished by the double-engine government."

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 to elect its next government and the results will be declared on December 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The term of the Himachal House will end on January 8, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017. In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats in 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

