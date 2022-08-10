Congress leader gets trolled for mocking people of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 10 All India Congress Committee's women wing social media in-charge Natasha Sharma is being trolled on social media for her tweet mocking people of Gujarat.

"Has any Gujarati player won gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, or they are winning gold medal in looting banks," she had tweeted.

Her tweet triggered outrage and twitterati trolled her by sharing information about four players from Gujarat who have won gold medals.

Realising her mistake, she immediately apologised to people of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi came down heavily on the Congress leader stating that her tweet is an insult to players from Gujarat who have bagged four gold medals for the nation.

"Natasha's tweet shows the mentality of the Congress believing in regionalism and dividing society on basis of caste and creed," he said.

