Congress leader injured in attack in Bellary rural

Hubbali, May 10 A local leader, who was earlier with the BJP and had joined Congress recently, was injured in a clash between BJP and Congress workers during the polling in Bellary rural constituency in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Umesh Yadav was injured in the head in the clash between workers of the two parties. Police reached the spot and dispersed the violent mob.

In another incident, BJP workers allegedly clashed with the Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha Party (KRPP) workers at booths no 159 and 160 at Gangavati central constituency.

The KRPP is the political party floated by Gali Janardhan Reddy, the mining baron of Bellary. Reddy has floated his own party and is contesting from Gangavati assembly seat.

The KRPP will eat into the votes of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls and there have been minor clashes in the area for the past few days.

