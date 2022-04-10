Congress leader Kharge reacts to BSP chief's response for not showing up to join Opposition alliance despite invitation

Reacting over Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati allegation on Congress leader of having ill feelings towards Dalits, senior Congress leader Mallikarjan Kharge called upon all the Opposition parties to unite in the fight against the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Congress had invited Mayawati to join them and lead the alliance against BJP (in UP). But she didn't. Rahul Gandhi reiterated it yesterday," said Kharge.

"The Public is suffering from inflation, joblessness, and RSS is controlling institutions. All Opposition parties should unite in this fight against them," he added.

Refuting the party's charges as fallacious, Mayawati alleged Gandhi for having inferior feelings and malevolence towards Dalit and BSP.

Denying the allegation, Kharge slammed the BSP leader by saying "No, this is not right. Congress party has always been with people, it always fights both inside and outside the Parliament to find a solution to every issue. What she said is not correct."

Upon being asked if the doors for the Opposition alliance are still open for BSP, Kharge said "there is no use of speaking now, the time will speak itself."

Mayawati also said that Congress can neither mend its own way nor can it set its own house in order, intrudes into our matters.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

