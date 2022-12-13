Congress leader Raja Pateriya detained over remarks on PM Modi

Bhopal, Dec 13 Senior Congress leader Raja Pateriya was detained on Tuesday in connection with his alleged controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the police, Pateriya was detained from his residence early on Tuesday.

In a viral video, Pateriya while addressing a gathering was allegedly heard saying "Be ready to kill PM Modi". The remarks resulted in a huge controversy and political barbs between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Finding himself cornered, Pateriya tried to offer clarifications. He said that he meant to say that people 'be ready to defeat PM Modi, if you want to save the constitution. An FIR was registered against him on Monday.

After the backlash, Pateriya said in a video, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers can not talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted."

He also said that it (video) was not a complete video and I wanted to say "to kill Modi politically people will have to unite themselves. The video is being projected wrongly and is of my speech in Powai tehsil of Panna district some time ago."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has also condemned the alleged remarks.

