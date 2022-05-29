Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa day after security withdrawn

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

