Congress leaders detained in Goa during protest

Panaji, Aug 5 Congress leaders and workers were on Friday detained by Goa police for protesting over a range of issues, like GST, price rise, unemployment, Agnipath and others.

GPCC President Amit Patkar and Mahila Congress Chief Beena Naik were among those who were detained by the police in Panaji.

Amit Patkar said that the common man is suffering due to inflation. "Government is trying to suppress the voice of the people, hence we are protesting," Patkar said, while he was being taken into a police vehicle.

Beena Naik said that BJP is trying to shut the voice of people. "Is this a democracy," she questioned, speaking to reporters from a police vehicle.

While speaking to reporters, Congress' Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira said, "You (BJP) promised Acchhe Din. You got a second term, but people are suffering... GST has now been increased on daily items," Ferreira said.

He said that Congress during its ruling never suppressed the voice of people, instead after hearing them rolled back decisions. "Now the moment you speak out, the ED and CBI come behind you. This is the way you are being threatened into silence. This is not a democracy," He said.

"People are afraid to speak, because they know if they speak out, then they will be harassed," Ferreira said.

