"Congress' manifesto looks like that of Popular Front of India": Himanta Sarma in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at Congress for its poll promise to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, and said that its mfesto "looks like that of Popular Front of India" while alleging that the party is saying so to "appease Muslims".

"PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases against PFI during their tenure. So they (Congress) are saying to ban PFI and Bajrang Dal to appease Muslims. Congress' mfesto looks like the mfesto of PFI and some fundamentalist Muslim orgzations," Sarma said while speaking to the media.

This comes after the Congress party on Tuesday in its mfesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

Biswa said that the Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will ensure gender justice and equal rights for Muslim women in the southern state. Notably, the BJP has promised to implement UCC in Karnataka if the party returns to power.

"Karnataka BJP made a very bold commitment and it will usher a nationwide demand for the implementation of UCC across the country," Biswa said, adding that nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) is the need of the hour.

The BJP has intensified its final leg of campaigning with top BJP guns holding massive rallies and roadshows in the southern state, the only state in the south belt where the saffron party is holding on to power.

The ruling BJP released its mfesto for the Karnataka elections on Monday.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations, read the Congress mfesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

