Congress manifesto row: Bajrang Dal sends legal notice to party, demands Rs 100 crore damages

Chandigarh [India], May 6 : Amid the row over the Congress party's mfesto mentioning "decisive action" against Bajrang Dal, the Chandigarh unit of the orgsation on Saturday sent a notice of defamation to the party demanding damages worth Rs 100 crores.

In the notice addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bajrang Dal Chandigarh stated, "In the mfesto on page 10, you (Congress) have made defamatory statements against the Bajrang Dal, an associate body of Vishwa Hindu Parishad by declaring to ban the orgsation and comparing it to outlawed terrorist orgsations like Popular Front of India and similar terrorist orgsations like Student Islamic Movement of India which are outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the government of India".

Vishwa Hindu Parishad also reacted to the notice and said that the Congress party will have to bear the cost of "hurting sentiments of Hinds globally".

"A Legal notice for defamation of Bajrang Dal Chandigarh by congress posted to @INCindia president @kharge with a claim of Rs 100 Cr in damages for defaming #BajrangDal and hurting sentiments of Hindus globally. One will have to bear the cost of defaming Bajrang Dal," the tweet read.

It further said that while outfits like SIMI and PFI are terror outftis proscribed both nationally and internationally, Bajrang Dal believes in "dharmic unity" and service towards 'Bharat Mata'.

"The SIMI and PFI are terrorist orgsations associated with Al Qaeda and ISIS and other global terrorist orgsations proscribed by UN General Assembly and one hundred nations as well as proscribed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," the notice stated.

It added, "The Bajrang Dal under the aegis of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, believes in universalism, tolerance, Dharmic unity, national integrity and service towards Bharat Mata and in doing so seeks inspiration from the reverential examples of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman who are the ideal embodiment of dharma and service".

The orgsation further said that it had responded to the "nation's service" through blood donation, during earthquakes and during Covid-19.

It further claimed a damage worth Rs 100 crores from the Congress party, in addition to Rs 10,000 legal assistance and general charges.

Notably, the Congress party has said in its election mfesto that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such orgsations," the mfesto said.

In response to this, the Congress party has faced a massive outrage from Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing activists staging protests in several parts of the state over its announcement to ban.

Even during his election address in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his speech with 'Jai Bajrangbali' chants.

Accusing the Congress of hurling abuses at him, Modi on Wednesday said people of Karnataka do not support this "black culture" and that they should punish those making abuses by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

