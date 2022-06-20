Congress-mukt Bharat will never be a reality, says Gehlot in Delhi

Jaipur, June 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday ridiculed the idea of the BJP's 'Congress-mukt Bharat' and said that this slogan will never materialise as the Congress ideology is the DNA of the country.

Gehlot, who joined the Congress' 'satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, said, "We do not have personal enmity with PM Modi and BJP, we have a fight for ideology."

He said that the BJP talks about a Congress-mukt Bharat, considering us enemies, but it is not going to be a reality as there is Congress everywhere in the country. This is an ideology, which will never die. The Congress ideology is the DNA of the country, he added.

Attacking the BJP-RSS, Gehlot said, "They want to run the country by their thinking and not by the constitution and law. Their thinking is very dangerous. The RSS-BJP have created terror and are looting the country, that's why they have stopped talking about Lokpal."

He also targeted the central government for the detention of Congress leaders and workers who protested against the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi and the police entering the Congress headquarters.

Gehlot took a jibe at the BJP and asked what would happen if the police entered the Rajasthan BJP office? Talking to the media in Delhi, Gehlot said, "We have a government in Rajasthan, if the BJP people protest in Rajasthan, should we behave the same way they did with us."

He questioned how will it feel if Modiji's brother's house is raided in Gujarat?

Recently, a CBI team raided Gehlot's brother's house in Jodhpur.

Speaking in the same context, he said, "I had sought time to meet the CBI, ED, CBDT chiefs on June 13, my brother was booked on June 15 and raids were conducted on June 17. Even during the political crisis, my brother's place was raided in 2020," he commented.

