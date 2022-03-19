Congress names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather as RS candidates from Assam, Kerala

Congress has named Rajya Sabha MP and former Assam president of the party Ripun Bora and Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president Jeby Mather for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Kerala respectively.

"The Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ripun Bora from Assam and Jeby Mather from Kerala to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates," read an official statement issued by the party.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor