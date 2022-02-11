Congress not announcing CM face for Uttarakhand polls as it fears factionalism: Rajnath Singh

Taking a jibe at Congress ahead of Uttarkhand Assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the grand old party fears factionalism which is the reason behind the party's decision not to announce its chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing an election rally in Narendranagar, the Defence Minister said, "We do not do politics by lying to the public. We have done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only work for development but also to keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."

"Congress people say what will happen by constructing the temple. What they probably do not know is that we want to preserve India's heritage. The one who is cut off from his roots and heritage becomes like a cut kite and gets no place anywhere."

He said Congress has already accepted its defeat in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The Defence Minister alleged that the Congress government at the Centre had removed the special category status to Uttarakhand and it is the BJP that resumed the status back.

"Congress is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate in Uttarakhand as it has already accepted its defeat. Congress leaders are fighting among themselves for the chief minister's post, whereas BJP is a disciplined party. Congress is scared that if the chief ministerial candidate is announced, the party will be left into particles," Singh said.

Attacking Congress further, he said, "I want to tell Rahulji that you should do politics but politics should not be done in the name of the security of the country. The whole country should be seen standing united."

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. The votes will be counted on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor