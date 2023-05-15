Congress observers meet Kharge, hold deliberations over govt formation in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 15 A day after holding discussions with newly-elected MLAs in Bengaluru, Congress' three central observers met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, party General Secretary Jitendra Singh and party leader Deepak Babaria met Kharge at his residence along with party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shinde, Singh and Bawaria were deputed as observers for the Karnataka CLP meeting by Kharge on Sunday afternoon. The observers had returned from Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, after they had held discussion with the party MLAs in the state on Sunday evening. They had taken the views of the newly elected MLAs in Bengaluru in one-on-one interactions late on Sunday night.

The party sources indicated that the observers informed Kharge of the views of MLAs on the new Chief Minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said that 'secret ballot' was used for voting in the CLP meeting and soon a decision on the Chief Minister will be taken on that report.

"Yes, secret ballot was used for polling in Karnataka during the CLP meeting. And then a one line resolution was passed authorising Kharge to take a call on CLP leader."

He said that all the observers have gone to Delhi as the process to elect the new Chief Minister needs to be completed. "The report will be submitted with Congress President and on basis of that report, Khargeji will need to appoint the future Chief Minister of the state," Hariprasad said.

The Congress leadership has called both top contenders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for further discussions. Siddaramaiah has arrived in the national capital but is yet to meet Kharge.



aks/vd

