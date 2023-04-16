Congress party will come to power in the state: Rahul Gandhi

“Double engine government has not brought any new plan policy for the public. 150 seats in the Assembly polls of May 10th must be conquered in favour of the Congress party. With a full majority, Congress should win. I am glad to see that in Karnataka Congress is contesting the polls with unity and accord. Congress party will come to power in the state.” Stated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the packed crowd, at a public rally, ‘Jai Bharat Convention’ in Kolar today. Rahul alleged to the ruling government and said, "The double-engine government has remained the government of scams where school association scams, police scams, and various other scams took place. The BJP government has taken a commission of 40% to complete any work. BJP has misused the money of the public, women, and youth. Regarding this, the Prime Minister has not given any reply which means he and his government are corrupt," he added.

Rahul promised to people and said, "If Congress comes to power, we are doing four promises, viz., Grah Jyoti, 200 units of free electricity to every household; Grah lakshmi where 2000/- rupees will be given to women; Dhan Bhagya, i.e., every month 10kg. rice will be given to every member of a family; and Yuva Nidhi where diploma holders and graduates will get the support of Rs. 1500/- to Rs. 3000/- every month for the period of two years. And, these promises will be fulfilled immediately in the first Cabinet meeting.” He said that with this Congress wants to give a clear message to the BJP that if PM Modi can spend crores of money for Adani, Congress will be the government of farmers, small businessmen, and people. Congress will open the doors of banks for poor people. Rahul further said, “I simply asked the Prime Minister’s relation with Adani. I did not get the answer. I asked PM Modi, in the Shell company of Adani who has invested Rs. 20k crores. I wrote letters to the Speaker and wanted to reply to the allegations against me. But the Speaker said that he can’t do anything. I was disqualified from the Parliament. In Indian History, it happened the first time when the ruling party stopped the working of the Parliament, whereas, it is commonly seen that the opposition stops Parliament from functioning.” Rahul said that if the ruling government wants equal participation of everyone then the last census data regarding the number of OBC, tribals, and SC/ST needs to be disclosed. The data should be released and made public. In the end, Rahul said that BJP will use this 40% commission money to destroy the government of Congress, if Congress comes to power. In the rally, Mallikarjun Kharge, President of INC; President of KPCC, DK Shivakumar; Karnataka former CM Siddaramaiah, and AICC general secretary and party in-charge in Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala were present.