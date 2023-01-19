Congress plans to "wipe out" BJP, NDDP from Nagaland in upcoming state assembly polls says K Therie

Congress president in Nagaland, K Therie on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the people and said that their party would ensure a wipeout of BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP).

"The people of Nagaland expected the Prime Minister and the BJP workers to be honest and remain true to their commitments. But they have proven themselves to be liars and betrayed (people). They want to fish out of troubled waters," State Cong President K Therie said after the Election Commission (EC) announced the dates of Assembly elections here.

He further said that they (Congress) would now establish a secular government for people's welfare and "ensure that the BJP and NDPP are wiped off from the state. Our goal is to establish a secular government and work for the people's welfare. There's no reason for people to look for BJP or NDPP."

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule forn Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

"Voting for Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Nagaland Assembly elections, Secretary General of Naga People's Front (NPF) Achumbemo Kikon on Wednesday said that the priority of the party would remain an honourable solution to the Naga political issue, and he hopes people will respond positively as NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the state.

Talking tohere on Wednesday, Kikon said the party is ready for the elections. "NPF is all prepared for the elections. People are on the ground for participating in the Nagaland elections," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

