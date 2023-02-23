Congress' Raipur plenary to discuss roadmap for Assembly, general elections

Raipur, Feb 23 The Congress has geared up for its 85th plenary session in Raipur, Chhattishgarh from Friday to discuss roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and General Elections in 2024.

The session will start with steering committee meeting to finalise agenda for the three-day meet.

Around 15,000 delegates of the party, 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members, 9,915 PCC delegates and 3,000 co-opted PCC delegates are expected to join the plenary.

Party General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal has said that the tagline of the plenary will be "hath se hath jodo" the ongoing outreach programme which started on January 26.

District Presidents of the party, 120 others who walked beside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi throughout the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and office bearers of frontal organisations are also likely to join the plenary session.

However, as per the Congress' constitution, only elected AICC members can vote in elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body.

In October, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which included his predecessors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor