Congress raises 'old pension' issue in MP Assembly

Bhopal, March 15 With an eye on upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress raised the issue 'Old Pension' scheme in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The grand old party led by former Chief Minister and state president Kamal Nath strategically raised the issue in the House and asked "wheather the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has made any proposal on this matter".

Former minister and senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma asked state Finance Minister Jagdish Devra that whether the government has made any proposal regarding the restoration of the 'old pension' for the state government employees. To which, Devera replied that there is no such proposal before the government.

Soon after the response, Congress MLAs created uproar in the House and termed it an "injustice with state government employees".

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh asked the state Finance Minister whether the government will make the proposal for restoration of the old pension in 'supplementary' budget. To which, Devra reiterated: "There is no such proposal for consideration..."

The Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

