Congress reaches out to Kerala Congress-M but overture spurned

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 The Congress, which heads the United Democratic Front-UDF, on Monday expressed desire that the erstwhile member Kerala Congress-Mani, now part of the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front (LDF), return to their fold but the latter shot down the idea.

Veteran Congress legislator and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it would be nice if the KC-M return to their original alliance.

"Though there have been no talks that have taken place in this front, the UDF will be happy to have the KC-M back," said Chennithala.

However, state Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the KC-M nominee in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, spurned the overture, saying that they are "comfortable" in the LDF.

"The good thing is at least now the UDF has realised their mistake. We were thrown out and we did not leave the UDF. We are happy where we are now and comfortable too," he said.

KC-Mani was the third-biggest constituent of the UDF and after the death of its founder K.M. Mani in 2019, its relation with the Congress worsened after Mani's son - Jose K. Mani, took over the leadership of the party.

He soon became a friendly ally of the LDF in the 2020 local bodies poll and after this, they were inducted into the LDF.

The KC-M became the third biggest member of the LDF when they won five seats in the previous Assembly election, while the faction of the party which remained with the UDF managed to win just two seats.

The reason why Chennithala extended an olive branch to KC-M was at a recent leadership meeting of the Congress, a decision was arrived to see that steps are taken to get back those allies which have left the UDF.

Even though the offer has been flatly denied, the KC-M is one party where the Catholic Church in the state has a strong grip and that is what leaders like Chennithala will use as the trump card.

Moreover the Congress, after former Defence Minister A.K. Antony has, for all practical purpose, retired from active politics and two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy being seriously sick, doesn't have tall Christian leaders and it's to fill that vacuum, Chennithala and others are trying to woo back the KC-M.



