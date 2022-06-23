Congress says it is with MVA amid political crisis

New Delhi, June 23 After Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that his party may consider pulling out from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a state-level political coalition, Congress said that it stands by the MVA.

Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Congress stands by the MVA as it is doing developmental work."

The Congress has called a meeting of its MLAs in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state President and Minister Jayant Patil ruled out the possibility of the CM demitting office and expressed optimism that the political crisis would soon be defused.

On Wednesday evening, Thackeray addressed the state via social media and expressed his readiness to step down from both crucial posts provided the rebels led by Minister Eknath Shinde come to meet him and say that they don't want him to continue.

However, Shinde promptly spurned the CM's offer, reiterating his pre-condition that Shiv Sena must first walk out of MVA alliance with NCP and Congress.

