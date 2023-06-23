Congress sees red as Kerala chief K Sudhakaran arrested in cheating case; released on anticipatory bail

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 23 : Kerala Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran as being arrested in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

However, the KPCC chief wasn't taken into custody as he had already secured anticipatory bail in the case.

Speaking to the media persons after getting anticipatory bail, Sudhakaran said, "I'll fight the case legally. I have nothing to hide. I have already explained my position to the police and don't need to make any further statements to the media. Everyone knows about Monson (fake antique leader) and his shady business. He has already been punished."

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress condemned the move saying the "Congress cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders".

"The desperate attempt to arrest the president of KPCC Shri.K.Sudhakaran by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's police is condemnable. @CPIMKerala and @pinarayivijayan must remember that Congress cannot be intimidated by such blatant attempts to misuse law enforcement agencies to target opposition leaders. We will continue to ask tough questions and keep your corrupt government on its toes daily," read a tweet on the official handle of the Kerala Congress.

It added, "Sudhakaran and the party he leads with conviction will only get stronger and come down heavily on you without wasting a moment. Wait for the setbacks that await you in peoples' court."

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

The arrest came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

"Pinarayi stands exposed. by copying Modi's autocratic and undemocratic tactics and single-window corruption, he and his party proved that they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country," the Congress added.

Earlier this month, CPI (M) State Secretary MV Govindan alleged that Sudhakaran was present at the house of the fake antique dealer, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a POCSO case in connection with sexual assault on a minor.

"Sudhakaran was present at the time of the crime at Monson's house. In her statement before the Crime Branch, the minor girl revealed that Sudhakaran was present when Monson sexually assaulted her. Crime Branch would question Sudhakaran in the POCSO case. I'm talking on the basis of news reports," Govindan said.

Mavungal was sentenced to life imprisonment under two sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The Kochi special POCSO court sentenced Monson Mavunkal to life imprisonment until the remainder of his natural life in two sections under the IPC. Sections 376(2)(n) and 376(2)(f)," said the prosecutor.

Monson is accused of allegedly defrauding crores of rupees by selling fake antiquities. The Crime Branch of Kerala Police arrested him on November 6, 2021.

He had pretended to be a collector of artifacts and relics over the last several years and cheated people of over Rs 10 crore.

According to a report, Monson had claimed that his precious antique collection includes a throne of Tipu Sultan, the first edition of the Holy Bible, books perused by Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor