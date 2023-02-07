Congress stages nationwide protest against central govt over Adani row

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, the Congress held nationwide protests outside State Bank of India (SBI) branches and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices on Monday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the matter.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, while taking to Twitter hit out at the Central government, saying that it cannot remain silent over the issue.

"Today, INC held nationwide protests outside all LIC and SBI offices. Hard-earned savings of the middle class are being given to Modi's best friend, who is accused of massive fraud. We demand a JPC and an SC-monitored probe. The govt can't remain silent. Our fight has only begun," he wrote in his tweet.

Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the Centre, questioning the government's 'loud silence' on the issue.

"Why is the government avoiding a discussion on the Adani scam? Why are the Finance Minister and PM Modi not coming to the Parliament? Why was the country's wealth, LIC and SBI's money invested in Adani's sinking companies?" Surjewala said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make "all efforts" so that "no discussion" is held in the Parliament over the Adani issue.Gandhi's remarks came after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day following protests by Opposition parties demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In Chhattisgarh, the party leaders staged a protest at Jai Stambh Chowk in Raipur.

A large number of Congress office bearers, including state Congress president Mohan Markam and Congress MLA Satnarayan Sharma participated in the demonstration. Protesters also raised slogans against the central government on the occasion.

Members of Congress in Telangana staged a protest outside the State Bank of India office in Hyderabad over the Adani issue.

The Congress also held a protest in Jammu on the same.

A video showed protesters clashing with the police, who were raising anti-BJP slogans.

A protest was also held by NSUI (National Students Union of India), the student wing of Congress in Delhi who were demanding a Joint Parliament Commitee probe over the Adani row.

It is being argued by the opposition that the investment of the Adani group in public sector banks such as the SBI and LIC has had a big impact on the savings of the middle class.Opposition parties on Monday protested near the Gandhi statue outside Parliament and demanded a Joint Parliament Committe investigation or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Opposition parties met in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's Chamber in Parliament to chalk out a strategy on the Adani row and other issues.

Those who participated in the meeting included Congress, DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, Kerala Cong(Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

According to the statement, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie".

The Adani report states that by "holding short positions" in Adani stocks, which, simply put, is betting on the stock falling. Hindenburg exposed its hand as it made huge money with the fall of Adani stocks immediately following the publication of the report on January 24.

"The document is a malicious combination of selective misinformation and concealed facts relating to baseless and discredited allegations to drive an ulterior motive," the Adani Group's response said.

The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. Although the Congress is getting the support of other opposition parties on the Adani issue, it has to be seen whether the parties such as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, which are seen together in the meetings, will join the Congress demonstration or extend moral support.

However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) have kept their distance from Congress on this issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

