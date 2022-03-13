Congress to hold 'Chintan Shivir' after Budget Session

After the party's abysmal performance in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, Congress will be holding a 'Chintan Shivir' with senior leaders of the party after the Budget Session of the Parliament, party General Secretary KC Venugopal informed on Sunday.

Notably, the Congress Working Committee will meet again before the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Addressing the media after a nearly five-hour-long CWC meeting, Venugopal said, "CWC also decided to have a detailed deliberation on party's strategy and a way for the upcoming elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Chintan Shivir of the senior leaders will be held immediately after the current Parliament session."

"Before that, CWC will meet once again to discuss the matters to be taken up in the meeting including the organizational changes and strategies," he added.

Further, Venugopal said that the Congress president will immediately take up immediate corrective measures to revamp, re-strengthen the organisation.

Congress Working Committee called the recent Assembly election results of five states a "cause of serious concern" for the party.

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges," Venugopal said.

Congress leader R Surjewala was addressing the press conference along with Venugopal said, "Every single member of CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide the party till organisational elections are held."

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

