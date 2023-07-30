Congress to organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Parv' on August 9

New Delhi, July 30 Congress has asked all its state units to organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Parv' on August 9, on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, a party source said on Sunday.

According to the source, Congress General Secretary in-charge (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has written to all the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in this regard.

"We are all witness to how the present BJP regime is insulting, humiliating and harassing the tribal communities, and also depriving them of their legitimate rights. It has been the Congress party which is consistently standing by them and raising their voice at various forums," the source quoted Venugopal as saying in the letter.

"This event should honour the rich cultural heritage of our tribal brothers and sisters as well as act as an opportunity to appreciate their role as the torch-bearers of a sustainable world. All the leaders and workers of the party, along with our Adivasi brothers and sisters, should also reiterate our commitment to the cause of an equitable and just society," Venugopal wrote.

As per the source, under the programme, the state units have been told to hold 'Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabha', at places which are traditionally or historically important to the Adivasis. Besides this, Venugopal has asked state units take out mega rallies, highlighting Congress' contributions for the betterment of the Adivasis.

