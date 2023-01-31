Congress to raise issues on inflation, unemployment during Parliament budget session

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that they would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, and border dispute with China during the Budget session of Parliament.

"We wanted to participate in the President's maiden address but arrived here late due to the weather conditions, for which we apologise. In this Budget session, we will raise the issues of inflation, unemployment and border dispute with China," said Kharge while speaking toat Delhi Airport.

Congress chief also said that the party will raise the issue of government banks lending huge amounts of loans to certain capitalists.

"We have decided to raise the issues we feel are not happening for the country's good and we are asking questions on them but the government is not taking the initiative on them......Instead of congratulating the leader (Rahul Gandhi) who has walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to hoist the national flag, they (Centre) are only cursing him. This shows that they don't want good for anybody," Kharge added.

Earlier in the morning, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that party chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge along with other Members of Parliament (MPs) would not be able to attend the address of President Droupadi Murmu in Parliament as the flights from Srinagar were delayed.

"Due to the delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11 am today," Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The party leaders had gone to Srinagar to attend the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

The budget session of Parliament commenced today with President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am at Central Hall of Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday.

This budget will be the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Finance Minister later laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Economic Survey, 2022-23 along with Highlights and Statistical Appendix.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, gave insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The Economy Survey also gave some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House for the day after the transaction of government business.

The Budget session began today with an address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of Parliament. This marked President Murmu's first budget session speech since assuming office last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

