Congress to raise Nuh violence, floods in Haryana assembly

Chandigarh, Aug 24 A day ahead of the onset of the monsoon session in Haryana, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was held on Thursday presided over by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and decided to raise several issues including flood, compensation and the Nuh violence.

The other issues included unemployment, law and order, a spokesperson for the party said.

For raising the issues, duty has been assigned to MLAs.

In the session adjournment motions have been given by the Congress for discussion on law and order and Nuh violence and heavy losses due to floods and mismanagement of the government, he said.

Besides, unemployment and rigging in CET paper, problems of family identity card, pay scales of employees and clerks, worrying condition of education, problems of property ID, digging of the Saraswati river, increasing atrocities on Dalits, loss suffered by farmers in millet crop are the issues.

Calling attention proposals have been given for discussion on issues like compensation of farmers, fertilizer sales, scams in Ayushman scheme and crop insurance scheme, and transfer of land to Panchayats like Shamlat and Joomla Malkan, besides other issues.

At the meeting, the Congress said the BJP-JJP government has proved to be a failure on all fronts and the government is neither able to control unemployment, nor inflation or crime.

"Only the corrupt and criminals are happy with this government and the public is in acute distress. The government is playing with the future of the youth in the name of CET and Kaushal Nigam. The youth of Haryana is facing maximum unemployment in the entire country. The government is rubbing salt on their wounds by carrying out one scam after the other in the recruitments," Hooda said.

Answer will be sought from the government on the mismanagement and negligence of the government during the floods.

"Till now, the government has not given compensation to the flood victims. Congress MLAs will raise the issue in the House and demand compensation for damage caused to farmers, houses and shops due to floods," he added.

Questions were also raised in the CLP meeting on the issue of Nuh violence and law and order situation in the state as the government failed to stop the violence, despite knowing everything in advance.

"The government deliberately did not take appropriate steps at the right time. The Congress is demanding a judicial inquiry into the entire matter. Similarly, the issue of rising crime graph in the state will also be raised prominently in the House so that the government can be reminded once again of its responsibility towards the safety of the general public," he noted.

Hooda said the Jan Milan programme, that was to be held on September 11 in Karnal, will now held on September 10.

After the CLP meeting, delegations of agitating employees, Backward Classes (BC-A), Safai Karamcharis and different organisations met Hooda and informed about their issues regarding their various demands.

Hooda assured to take up their issues. At the same time, he said that if the present government does act to resolve their issues, then their demands will be fulfilled when the Congress government is formed.

The assembly polls in Haryana is likely to be slated in October 2024.

--IANS

