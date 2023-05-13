Congress widens its lead to over 82 seats in K'taka

Bengaluru, May 13 The Congress party has widened its lead to over 82 seats in Karnataka assembly elections while BJP, which was hoping to retain the power, was trailing with 52 seats.

The Congress was leading in regions considered as BJP strongholds. The Congress party candidates were in three constituencies of Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings. Congress managed to win only one seat in the last elections and BJP won seven seats.

Congress candidates were leading in Bengaluru city as well. They are leading in most of the seats in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Koppal, Tumakuru districts.

JD (S) was leading in four seats in Mandya and Hassan districts. In Tumakuru, JD (S) candidates have maintained lead in four seats of the total 11 constituencies.

In Belagavi which has 18 seats, Congress candidates maintained leads in six segments and BJP was leading in four seats. The trends were yet to be known for other seats.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to reporters after visiting Hanuman temple stated that it is a big day for Karnataka and BJP will get absolute majority. With a stable government, inclusive development is possible in Karnataka and he thanked the people of Karnataka for voting peacefully.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor