Convene House and pass NEET exemption Bill again: TN parties

Chennai, Feb 5 The meeting of political parties having their representatives in the Tamil Nadu assembly on Saturday decided to convene a special session of the house and pass again the Bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin decided to send it again to Governor R.N. Ravi to be forwarded to the President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The meeting was convened after Ravi had sent back the Bill that was passed by the Assembly on September 13, 2021 to the Speaker for reconsideration of the House.

The meeting resolved that the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept that the Bill seeking an exemption from NEET is unnecessary.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan earlier had said the Governor was of the opinion that the Bill is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state.

"Hence, the Hon'ble Governor has returned the Bill to the Hon'ble Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 1, 2022, giving detailed reasons, for its reconsideration by the House," the Raj Bhavan said.

