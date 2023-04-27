Convert double-engine govt to triple-engine govt in UP: CM Yogi appeals to people ahead of civic polls

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 : Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to people to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to convert the double-engine government to a triple-engine government in order to accelerate the development process.

Addressing an election rally held at GIC Ground in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that by the end of this year, Agra Metro will start running and the city will become a metro city.

He added that 100 electric buses are already running in the city while CNG buses were also being run in the urban areas.

CM Yogi held three rallies in Mathura, Firozabad and Agra on the third day of his campaign trail in the state for upcoming civic elections.

Yogi said, "Along with this, the limits of the municipal corporation have also been expanded in Agra after 37 years. In the AMRUT mission, we have provided funds for 12 projects worth Rs 587 crore. The work of connecting 1.50 lakh families with every household tap scheme and the work of providing sewer connections to about 2.75 lakh families has also been done here. More than 26,000 individual toilets have been built."

He added that today around 40,000 street vendors have been given the benefit of PM SVdhi Yojana in Agra. "About 1 crore destitute women, divyangjan and old people are being given pension facility in the state including 1,76,707 destitute women, 50,968 Divyangjan and 3,50,419 old people in Agra. Ayushman golden cards have been issued to 2.75 lakh people," he said.

CM Yogi said that the delegates of the G-20 Summit were impressed with the art, hospitality and decorations in Agra, adding that the city, which was characterized by heaps of garbage earlier, must have appeared to them as a smart city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted the previous governments of Congress at the Centre and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state for reversing the development process in Uttar Pradesh, describing them as "failed engines."

Contrasting UP's situation during their periods with the development taking place in the state under the double-engine government, he said that a clear vision and able leadership are the prerequisites for development.

Addressing a public meeting at Tilak Inter College in Firozabad, CM Yogi appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates to convert the double-engine government to a triple-engine government in order to accelerate the development process.

He said: "The terror of criminals has exited cities of UP today and they are developing into smart and safe cities. You no longer find heaps of garbage on streets of UP today. Before 2017, people belonging to a particular political party used to roam around with guns to terrorise businessmen and common citizens and today, the youth of New India and new Uttar Pradesh carry tablets in their hands. Our government is providing tablets and smart phones to 2 crore youth of the state. There is an Integrated Command and Control Centre while Hunt City Surveillance is taking forward the program to regulate traffic and maintain health and cleanliness."

CM Yogi said that the glory of 'City of Glass' (Firozabad) is getting restored.

"Firozabad Municipal Corporation has been expanded and Makhanpur Nagar Panchayat has been created. Five projects worth Rs 323 crore have been approved for Firozabad under the AMRUT mission. On completion of Rs 27 crore project of Har Ghar Nal, 14,000 houses will start getting clean drinking water," he said.

He said that Firozabad has received investment proposals worth thousands of crores of rupees through the Global Investors Summit.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Modi gave the country a national education policy, which will equip the youth with the skills required for the domestic and international job markets. He also said that while land and houses of the poor were being captured by the mafias prior to 2017, today houses were being given to the poor. Earlier extortion was collected from traders and street vendors. Today they are being given interest-free loan through PM Svdhi Yojana, he stated further.

CM Yogi criticized previous governments in UP for neglecting the development of Mathura and said that projects worth Rs 32,000 crore were currently underway in the Braj region, which on completion would revive the grandeur and divinity that was prevalent in the region during the 'Dwapar era'.

Addressing people during an election rally for the upcoming municipal polls held at BN Poddar Inter College Ground in Mathura, the Chief Minister said that the development of Banke Bihari's Dham will be done on the lines of Kashi, adding that "it is our responsibility to bring back the splendour of Barsana, Gokul, and Govardhan. This municipal election is important from this point of view."

Yogi said that the formation of Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation in 2017 and then the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have taken forward the action plan of overall development in Mathura. According to him, the investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore received through the Global Investors Summit will create employment for 50,000 youths of Braj region alone.

He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate and form the triple-engine government to accelerate the development process.

The CM further remarked, "Jawahar Bagh had once been a hub of hooligsm. Today the situation is in front of all of you. Earlier, there used to be riots in Kosi Kala, today PepsiCo has set up its plant in Kosi Kala."

"Our government completely banned the sale of meat and liquor in Mathura and Vrindavan. No one is allowed to play with the sanctity of this place," he added.

