Counting trends bid farewell to old patterns of politics: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 10 The early trends of vote counting reflect that the old patterns of politics continuing for years are over now, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said on Thursday, as trends of the Assembly poll results hinted at BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks poised to sweep Punjab.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a new kind of political culture which is based on development and providing protection to the depressed class," Singh said.

The counting trends show that India is welcoming politics based on development, which is beyond casteism and votebank politics, he added.

"If they want to remain relevant in politics, they will have to say goodbye to politics of dividing the society on the basis of caste and religion," Singh said while replying to about the performance of opposition parties in the Assembly polls.

